Sandra Lee McCarrick
- - Sandra (Sandy) Lee McCarrick - O'Shaughnessy (October 6, 1968 - July 11, 2019) passed away unexpectedly at the very young age of 50 years old. On July 11, 2019, Sandy was welcomed home and reunited with her late mother and father, Letha Mae and Jack Lawrence McCarrick, and brothers, Rodney and Gary McCarrick. Sandy is survived by her husband, Michael J. O'Shaughnessy; her step-daughters, Lauren Pawlowski (Cameron) and Taylor O'Shaughnessy; siblings Jack McCarrick (Pat), Marvel Stork (John), Larry McCarrick (Nancy), Gale Swindlehurst (Duane), Diane Shelton (Scott), Mark McCarrick; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Sandy was a graduate of Pontiac Central High School, and held the position of Legal Administrator with Colombo & Colombo P.C. in Bloomfield Hills. As an officer and active member of the Association of Legal Administrators, Sandy was a dedicated employee that was committed to being the best in her field. Family and friends meant the world to her and everyone knew just how much they were loved by her fun-loving spirit and ability to make everyone feel special. She loved her siblings, cousins, nieces/nephews (and their children) more than anything in the world and always made it a point to express her love by continued generosity and thoughtful gestures. With a smile that lit up the room and a passion to make people happy, Sandy's one-of-a-kind personality will surely be missed. A lover of animals, traveling, boating, shopping and of course…hillbilly music, we shall all smile when doing these things going forward in her memory. Family will receive friends Monday from 3-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11am at St. Hugo of the Hills Church, Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10:30am. Memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 14, 2019