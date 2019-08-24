Services
Madonna Catholic Church
1125 Oakman Blvd
Detroit, MI 48238
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Moses the Black Catholic Church
1125 Oakman Blvd
Detroit, MI
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Moses the Black Catholic Church
1125 Oakman Blvd
Detroit, MI
Detroit - Dr. Sandra Truitt Robinson passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Dr. Robinson was an esteemed educator and most recently served Wayne County Community College District as Provost of the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center and the Center for Learning Technology. Her educational career began in Detroit Public Shools where she served as a teacher, principal and Area D Superintendent. Dr. Robinson is survived by her mother, Esterline Truitt. A Family Hour will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and funeral on Monday, August 26th at 10:00 a.m. The Family Hour and Funeral will both be held at St. Moses the Black Catholic Church, formerly Church of the Madonna, located at 1125 Oakman Blvd., Detroit, MI 48238.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
