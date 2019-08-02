|
Santa Yugovich
- - YUGOVICH, SANTA July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearest mother of Dianna (the late William) Kinaschuk, Michael, John (Barbara) and the late Joseph. Loving grandma of Jason, Karla, Adriana, Jill (Andrew) Fullerton, Lindsay (Sean) Pattison, James and Sarah. Loving great-grandma of Jake Pattison, Gia Pattison, Henry Pattison, Nicolas Fullerton. Dear Sister of Josephine Orlich. Visitation Sunday from 2-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday at 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10 am at St. Alphonsus Church. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 2, 2019