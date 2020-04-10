|
Sarah Anne Plas
Orion - Sarah Plas, of Lake Orion and formerly Shelby Twp., passed away April 5th at the age of 49 from long term medical complications. Dear daughter of the late Daniel and Terese Plas, sister of Marylynne (Bryan) Tice and immensely proud aunt and godmother to Brett Tice; beloved niece of Reginald Laskey, Donald Linson, Philip Austin, and cousins Phillip (Kim) Linson, Lisa (Vince) Yakubowski, Joseph (Deanna) Marinelli, Jack Marinelli, Lisa Austin, Michele (Bob) Fernandez, and Philip (Mary) Austin. Predeceased by her aunts Margaret Linson, Catherine Marinelli and Elaine Austin. Sarah had a spitfire personality, was sassy, sarcastic and opinionated, but most of all she was genuinely thoughtful to everyone. Whether she sent you a birthday, holiday or thinking of you card (she never forgot!); or texted and phoned to say hi and to see how you were doing, she truly cared. A 1988 graduate of Eisenhower High School, she loved her time at St. Andrew Catholic Church singing with the Echoes of Praise folk group, crafting and stamping greeting cards, boasting about her nephew Brett, talking and texting with friends and on-line shopping. She most certainly received the shopping gene from her mom Terese! She was recently named resident of the month at The Village of Silverbell healthcare where she had been a veteran resident for the past 14 years. The Villa noted in their September newsletter "…Sarah has become very involved in the life of the facility; over her extended stay here has established many friends and acquaintances with her outgoing personality. Admittedly "outspoken," Sarah is active in the Villa at Silverbell community, presently President of the Resident Council. Her thoughtfulness and generosity extend to giving peers and staff birthday cards and offering well wishes during difficult life moments." Some people would have struggled with a physical limitation, but Sarah never let that slow her down. She could be found out and about at The Villa socializing with residents and staff, enjoying karaoke at a local watering hole, lunch or the movie theater with friends at area restaurants and enjoying visits from friends, family and her cherished Uncle Reg. Sarah was laid to rest alongside her parents and grandparents at Holy Sepulchre cemetery. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held this summer, to deservedly and appropriately honor Sarah. The family will host a 50th birthday party in her honor! To be notified of the celebration or to offer condolences, please send an email to [email protected] Arrangements care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020