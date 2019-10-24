|
Sarah Baxter Stassus
Aug.16, 1968-Oct. 16, 2019
Sarah Baxter Stassus, 51, beloved wife, mother, friend, and educator, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, after a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with non-smoking lung cancer. Surrounded by her family, Sarah passed with grace at her home in Plainfield, Illinois.
Sarah Baxter was born Aug. 16, 1968, to William John and Pamela Anne (Hackett) Baxter and was raised in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. She graduated from Lahser High School in 1986 and earned a bachelor's degree in English from Michigan State University in 1990. She earned a teaching certificate from Trinity Christian College in 2004 and a master's degree from Olivet Nazarene University in 2013.
Sarah worked as a newspaper copy editor and public relations writer before finding her calling as a teacher. For more than 12 years at Lincoln Elementary in Plainfield, she educated hundreds of wonderful students, many of whom became like family.
She married Michael Stassus on Dec. 8, 1990, in East Lansing, Michigan.
Sarah was known for her whimsical personality, advocacy for children and their education, and love of children's literature. She enjoyed The Beatles, loved pajamas, and was widely recognized for her legendary snuggling of puppies, especially Gus and Roo, who miss her terribly.
Sarah was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her adoring husband, Michael; loving daughters Lindsay Stassus, Jillian Stassus Hyder; and son-in-law Syed Hyder. She is also survived by her father, William Baxter of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; sisters, Anne Baxter of Birmingham, Michigan, and Jane Baxter Higgins of Mattawan, Michigan; brother-in-law Stephen Higgins; nephews Eric Higgins, Michael Higgins, and Christopher Higgins, along with his wife Lauren Higgins, and their daughter Scarlett.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 12:30 p.m with a reception that follows until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Plainfield North High School, 12005 248th Ave., Plainfield, Illinois.
Please consider donations to support the Stassus Family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/Stassus-strong.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019