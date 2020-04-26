|
Sister Sarah Cavanaugh, OP (Michael Henry)
Sister Sarah Cavanaugh, formerly known as Sister Michael Henry Cavanaugh, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 91 years of age and in the 72nd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Sarah was born in Detroit to Harry and Alice (McNamara) Cavanaugh. She graduated from St. Paul High School in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, and received a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's degree in education, both from Barry College (University) in Miami Shores, Florida.
Sister spent 56 years ministering in education in Chicago and Wilmette, Illinois; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Miami Shores, Florida; and Detroit and Adrian, Michigan. Sister was principal of St. Vincent De Paul School in Fort Wayne from 1962 to1967, St. Gerard Elementary School in Detroit from 1976 to1983, and Regina High School in Wilmette from 1983 to 1989. She was a school supervisor in Detroit for two years and Associate Vice President of Barry University in Miami Shores for 18 years.
In the 1970s, Sister Sarah served for seven years as Provincial Administrator and Co-Provincial in Immaculate Conception Province in Detroit, Michigan. Recently, she ministered from 2007 to 2019, as an administrative assistant and volunteer at the Adrian Rea Literacy Center.
Sister Sarah became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2007. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Alice Higbee; and two brothers, Michael Cavanaugh and John Cavanaugh. She is survived by one sister, Sue Cavanaugh of Naples, Florida, and two brothers, Joseph Cavanaugh (Nancy) of Bloomfield Village, Michigan, Patrick Cavanaugh of Naples, Florida; loving nieces and nephews; and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020