Sarah Christine McCauley
Sarah Christine McCauley, 93, passed peacefully into our Good Lord's hands on April 14, 2020. Sarah was born October 11, 1926 in Sheridan Township to Anna (McIntyre) McIntosh and Angus McIntosh. Sarah grew up with her five sisters, Mary Harkey, Kate Kohlenstein, Isabel Hagan, Patricia Guyette, Geraldine Kring, and brother, John McIntosh in the St. Lawrence Parish of Detroit.
Sarah married Edward McCauley in 1948 and established a home and family in St. Suzanne Parish of Detroit where they raised seven children, Ann Hughes (Frank), Kevin (Anne), John, Terrance (Peggy Ann), Owen, Hugh (Cindie), and Bruce (Amy). Sarah was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward, and son, John. Terrance, after a battle with cancer, passed away the day after Sarah, April 15.
Sarah enjoyed her eleven grandchildren, Sean Hughes, Brigid Piagentini, Colin Hughes, Brenna McCauley, Aubrey Sunderman, Edward Owen McCauley, John Edward McCauley, Vincent McCauley, Patrick Clutter, Nicole McIntosh, Edward Francis McCauley II, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Sarah was a kind and generous woman who volunteered her time to St Suzanne's Altar Society, Franklin Park Community, and John F. Kennedy Hospital in Edison, New Jersey, where in the midst of the AIDS epidemic, she volunteered to feed patients.
Family and friends will remember Sarah as a kind and loving caregiver. She was inviting, warm, good humored, and feisty with an infectious giggle.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Suzanne Catholic Church, Detroit, at a later date. Memorial tributes suggested to On the Rise Bakery, c/o the Capuchin Soup Kitchen Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207. Arrangements entrusted to Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home Riverside Chapel, Waterford.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020