Ferndale - Sarah Irene Lewis passed at University Hospital, Ann Arbor, on July 11, 2020. Born on July 28, 1980, Sarah is survived by her mother, Mary Louise Lewis; her sister, Judith Mary Lewis; and her brother, Spencer David Lewis. She is preceded by her father, Spencer Breard Lewis, MD. With her kind heart and signature laugh, Sarah will be remembered fondly as a devoted sister, beloved daughter and loving friend to many as well as an esteemed scholar, public health advocate, and seasoned world traveler. Sarah received her BA from the University of Michigan in Spanish and Latin American and Caribbean Studies, a Master's Degree from the Harvard School of Public Health, and was pursuing her doctorate at the University of California Berkeley.



Visitation/Viewing: Fri., July 17, 2020, 2-8 p.m. at Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Home, 500 W. 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale, MI, 48220.



Memorial Mass: Sat., July 18, 2020, 10 a.m. (viewing, 9:30-10 a.m.) at The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 W. 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI, 48073.









