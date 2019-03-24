|
|
Scott William Stubbs
- - Scott passed away on March 20, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. Age 56. Resident of Estes Park, CO. CEO of Grand Heritage Hotel Group, Estes Park, CO and former President and CEO of H.B. Stubbs Company, Warren. Proud graduate of Cranbrook School, Denison University and the University of Michigan. Beloved son of Mary Louise and Stephen. Dear brother of Stephen H. (Kathryn). Loving and devoted uncle of Shannon. Nephew of David Bird (Pam), Margaret Hooker (Ed Wilburn) and Connie Dugger. Visitation for family and close friends on Wednesday from 3-7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial service and a Celebration of Life reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Cranbrook Kingswood Alumni Association, PO Box 801, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303 or charity of donor's choice.
View obituary and share memories
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019