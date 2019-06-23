|
In Loving Memory Of
Sebastian Joseph
Bologna
May 9, 1921 - Mar. 13, 1999
Devoted to family/friends
Awesome athlete (especially golf)
Decency personified
Dad, it's been over 20 years but our memories are always present of your infectious laugh, great sense of humor (what else with a name of Buster/Buzz Bologna), and positive outlook. You were a source of inspiration for Sue's second book.
Love,
Chris & John (Lauren & Jeff), Sue & Bill (Drew), Dave & Darcy
(Jonathan & Rachel)
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019