In Loving Memory Of

Sebastian Joseph

Bologna

May 9, 1921 - Mar. 13, 1999

Devoted to family/friends

Awesome athlete (especially golf)

Decency personified

Dad, it's been over 20 years but our memories are always present of your infectious laugh, great sense of humor (what else with a name of Buster/Buzz Bologna), and positive outlook. You were a source of inspiration for Sue's second book.

Love,

Chris & John (Lauren & Jeff), Sue & Bill (Drew), Dave & Darcy

(Jonathan & Rachel)



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019
