1/
Seymour Soverinsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Seymour's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seymour Soverinsky

Seymour Soverinsky, 93, passed away Oct. 22, 2020. On Oct 6, 1927, two remarkable things happened. The first talking picture debuted in NYC and Seymour Soverinsky was born. Seymour grew up in Detroit . In 1950 he married the love of his life, Lorraine. He and Lorraine had three wonderful children, Mark,(Betsy Mark), Debra, (David Kraus) and Phyllis (Russo). He devoted his life to his family. He loved music. and his favorite singer was Tony Bennett. After Lorraine passed away in 2017, his focus became his children. His children and grandson, Anthony Russo, adored him. He was much loved by his late Aunt Bella. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Luca Hughes. He also leaves behind his lifelong friend, Seymour Lankowsky, Frank, his American House buddy and a myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Thanks goes to his caregivers, who treated him as if he were their own father. He was a good soul. We will love and miss him forever. Donations in his memory can be sent to Little Traverse Conservancy, Arbor Hospice or the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved