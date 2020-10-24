Seymour Soverinsky
Seymour Soverinsky, 93, passed away Oct. 22, 2020. On Oct 6, 1927, two remarkable things happened. The first talking picture debuted in NYC and Seymour Soverinsky was born. Seymour grew up in Detroit . In 1950 he married the love of his life, Lorraine. He and Lorraine had three wonderful children, Mark,(Betsy Mark), Debra, (David Kraus) and Phyllis (Russo). He devoted his life to his family. He loved music. and his favorite singer was Tony Bennett. After Lorraine passed away in 2017, his focus became his children. His children and grandson, Anthony Russo, adored him. He was much loved by his late Aunt Bella. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Luca Hughes. He also leaves behind his lifelong friend, Seymour Lankowsky, Frank, his American House buddy and a myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Thanks goes to his caregivers, who treated him as if he were their own father. He was a good soul. We will love and miss him forever. Donations in his memory can be sent to Little Traverse Conservancy, Arbor Hospice or the charity of your choice
.