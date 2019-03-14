Services
McWilliams Funeral Home - Alpena
504 W. Washington Avenue
Alpena, MI 49707
(989) 354-8044
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Alpena, MI
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Alpena, MI
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Glen Eden Memorial Cemetery Chapel
Livonia, MI
Resources
Alpena - Sharon Ann Stewart, 59, of Alpena, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center - Alpena following a courageous battle with cancer.

Sharon is survived by her longtime partner; Hal Hoover and his six children whom Sharon loved dearly, her two sisters; Carol (Craig) Miller, Linda Newsom, and six nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Albert and Emily (Salmi) Stewart. An interment service will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Glen Eden Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Livonia, MI. Please consider a memorial donation to the Alpena On-line condolences can be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 14, 2019
