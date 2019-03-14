|
Sharon Ann Stewart
Alpena - Sharon Ann Stewart, 59, of Alpena, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center - Alpena following a courageous battle with cancer.
Sharon is survived by her longtime partner; Hal Hoover and his six children whom Sharon loved dearly, her two sisters; Carol (Craig) Miller, Linda Newsom, and six nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Albert and Emily (Salmi) Stewart. An interment service will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Glen Eden Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Livonia, MI. Please consider a memorial donation to the Alpena On-line condolences can be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 14, 2019