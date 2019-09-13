|
Sharon Bizily Konet
Farmington Hills - Sharon Bizily Konet died on September 7, 2019 surrounded by her wonderful family. She was married for nearly fifty-five years to her caring and loving husband Thomas, also cared for by her adored children, Courtenay (Rich Gunther), Todd (Heather), and her grandchildren Theodore James Konet, Ainsley Anne Konet, and Steele Graham Gunther. Sharon was born in Cleveland and raised in Euclid, Ohio where she graduated in 1960 from Euclid High School. She attended Case Western Reserve University where she was a member of Phi Kappa Zeta Sorority. Sharon graduated from the Ohio State University where she also did graduate work. She taught in the Euclid and Geneva school systems for thirty-four years. She was a member of the Western Reserve Junior Service League and a long-time member of the Christ Child Society of the Western Reserve where she was known for knitting hundreds of baby blankets for the Society's donated layettes. Sharon was also an Ambassador at the Cleveland Clinic where she received the Dr. Toby Casgrove "Patients First" Award. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, September 20th, at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass at 3:00 p.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sharon's name are appreciated to The . www.mccabefuneralhome.com
