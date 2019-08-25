Services
St Edith Church
15089 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edith Church
Livonia, MI
Livonia - Sharon (Mierkiewicz) Konal, of Livonia MI, passed away from Lymphoma on August 19, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband Anthony, her daughters Jennifer Tuin (Steven), and Jacquelyn Bona (Anthony), her son Anthony Konal; her ten beautiful grandchildren; and many loving family members and friends. The Memorial Service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Edith Church in Livonia. The visitation will be held from 10:00 am to the time of service.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 25, 2019
