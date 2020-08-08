Sharon L. Armbruster
Plymouth & Canton - July 30, 2020 age 83. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Amy (Ron) Muawad and Trudy (Steve) Kowalski. Proud grandmother of Madeline and Sophia Smock and Grace, William and Anne Muawad. Memorial Visitation Friday, August 14th 4:30 to 8:00 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W. (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth, MI 48170. Visitation Saturday, August 15th 10:00 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 47650 North Territorial Rd., (at Beck) Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033-7433. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com