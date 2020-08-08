1/1
Sharon L. Armbruster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon L. Armbruster

Plymouth & Canton - July 30, 2020 age 83. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Amy (Ron) Muawad and Trudy (Steve) Kowalski. Proud grandmother of Madeline and Sophia Smock and Grace, William and Anne Muawad. Memorial Visitation Friday, August 14th 4:30 to 8:00 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W. (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth, MI 48170. Visitation Saturday, August 15th 10:00 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 47650 North Territorial Rd., (at Beck) Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer's Association, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033-7433. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved