|
|
Sharon Marie Hemmen
Sterling Heights - Sharon Marie Hemmen, age 61, died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on March 13, 2019. Sharon is the beloved wife of David; cherished mother of Amanda and Sarah; dearest daughter of Sophia and the late Walter Zonca; loving sister of Gerry Zonca, Darlene (Elias) Zeitoune, Daniel (Diana) Zonca, Laura (Terry) Booth and Sandy (Tom) Bernier; and aunt of many dear nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Road, Fraser, on Friday, March 22 from 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Scripture Service. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Utica on Saturday, March 23rd at 10 AM with additional visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Sharon loved flowers but would want in lieu of flowers, memorials to in her memory. Share memories at faulmannwalsh.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 17, 2019