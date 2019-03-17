Services
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Utica
Sharon Marie Hemmen Obituary
Sharon Marie Hemmen

Sterling Heights - Sharon Marie Hemmen, age 61, died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on March 13, 2019. Sharon is the beloved wife of David; cherished mother of Amanda and Sarah; dearest daughter of Sophia and the late Walter Zonca; loving sister of Gerry Zonca, Darlene (Elias) Zeitoune, Daniel (Diana) Zonca, Laura (Terry) Booth and Sandy (Tom) Bernier; and aunt of many dear nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Road, Fraser, on Friday, March 22 from 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Scripture Service. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Utica on Saturday, March 23rd at 10 AM with additional visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Sharon loved flowers but would want in lieu of flowers, memorials to in her memory. Share memories at faulmannwalsh.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 17, 2019
