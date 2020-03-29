|
Shawn J. McAlinden
Livonia - McAlinden, Shawn J., 86, of Livonia, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Shawn is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Kay; sons, Patrick (Laura), Kenneth (Maureen), and Colleen (Kevin Cleary); grandchildren, Shawn, Shannon, Shane, Lauren, Erin & Molly; and sister Sheila McAlinden. In light of the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share a memory of Shawn or condolences with his family at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020