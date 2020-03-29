Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn McAlinden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn J. McAlinden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn J. McAlinden Obituary
Shawn J. McAlinden

Livonia - McAlinden, Shawn J., 86, of Livonia, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Shawn is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Kay; sons, Patrick (Laura), Kenneth (Maureen), and Colleen (Kevin Cleary); grandchildren, Shawn, Shannon, Shane, Lauren, Erin & Molly; and sister Sheila McAlinden. In light of the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share a memory of Shawn or condolences with his family at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -