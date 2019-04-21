|
|
Shay Celia Ziff
Bloomfield Hills - Age 15 of Bloomfield Hills, born in Pontiac, MI on January 23rd, 2004. On May 18, 2004, at four months old, Shay received a heart transplant, her "gift of life" Shay passed away on April 20th, 2019. Shay was a freshman at Bloomfield Hills High School. Shay leaves behind her amazing sister Brooke, her mom and step dad Lisa Ziff and Karl Krueger, dad and step mom, Adam and Nancy Ziff. Her loving grandparents are Lenore and Dr. Stan Dorfman, Marjie and Steve Ziff and Barb and Bud Keller and a huge following of family and friends. To know Shay was to love Shay. SERVICES AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS, (248) 406-6000. PLEASE CALL FOR DATE AT TIME. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019