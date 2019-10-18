|
|
Sheila Broderick
Livonia - Sheila M. Broderick, passed on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Livonia. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Broderick. Dear mother of Colleen (Kevin) McClorey, and Brian (Donna) Broderick. Dear grandmother of James, Katherine, Eamonn, and Meghan. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Instate Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Road, Livonia from 9:00 AM until time of funeral liturgy 9:30 AM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen - www.cskdetroit.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019