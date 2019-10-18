Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Aidan Catholic Church
17500 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Aidan Catholic Church
17500 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Broderick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Broderick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Broderick Obituary
Sheila Broderick

Livonia - Sheila M. Broderick, passed on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Livonia. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Broderick. Dear mother of Colleen (Kevin) McClorey, and Brian (Donna) Broderick. Dear grandmother of James, Katherine, Eamonn, and Meghan. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Instate Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Road, Livonia from 9:00 AM until time of funeral liturgy 9:30 AM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen - www.cskdetroit.org



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now