Shelby Ziel Newhouse



Sault Ste. Marie - Shelby Ziel Newhouse, 93, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Louis and Rachel Newhouse.



While still a student at Cass Technical High School he began his radio career as a staff announcer at WJLB. In 1944 he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis McCreedy, and entered the Army, serving as an announcer for Armed Forces Radio station WVTR in Tokyo. After pursuing a performing career in Los Angeles he joined NBC's Detroit affiliate WWJ where he remained for 26 years. Throughout the metro area Shelby was known for his engaging presence on radio and television and his warm, distinctive voice.



Having formed his own production company, Shana Corporation in 1968, Shelby left WWJ in 1976 to concentrate full time on producing documentary and corporate films and videos, a profession and passion he followed for over 30 years while winning numerous awards. The Department of Defense selected his black history film for presentation to all branches of the military and the U.S. Supreme Court selected his juror orientation film for use in all Federal District Courts. Throughout his life, Shelby was dedicated to civic betterment and social justice. He loved entertaining, music, telling stories, and the companionship of his dogs. In 1982 Shelby married editor Christa Kindt, and the two went on to work together for decades. In 2000 Shelby added a third career when he and Christa welcomed their first guest to their bed and breakfast, Insel Haus, on Bois Blanc Island in the Straits of Mackinaw.



Shelby is survived by his wife Christa; daughter Erin, step-daughters Tania and Monica; sons Marc, Dana, and Kim; grandchildren Rebecca, Joshua and Cameron; great-grandchildren Persephone, Layla, and Jonathan; and nieces and nephews Gary, Hillary, Paula, Ann and Phillip.



A Memorial Service has yet to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Humane Society or the Hospice House of Sault Ste. Marie.









