Shelley Ann Nelson
Plymouth - Shelley Ann Nelson, age 59, of Plymouth, Michigan, passed into eternal rest Wednesday, October 16, after a brief struggle with Mullerian cancer. Shelley was greeted into the loving arms of her deceased brother Jeff and sister Lisa. Shelley is survived by her parents, Ken and Nancy Nelson, sister Amy( Mark) brother-in-law Steve, eight nieces and nephews and several aunts and uncles. The family is grateful for the love and care given to Shelley by loyal friends Laura, Shirley and Kenny who occupied a special place in Shelley's heart. Shelley especially loved her nieces and nephew's, her dog Baylee, nature, music, steak, lobster and Coca-Cola. Cremation has taken place and a private service of remembrance will take place at a later date. Burial will occur at Glen Eden Cemetery. Donations in Shelley's memory may be made to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019