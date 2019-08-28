Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church,
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church
308 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelley Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelley Jo Roy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelley Jo Roy Obituary
Shelley Jo Roy

Fuquay-Varina, NC - Shelley Jo Roy age 60, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church, 308 N. Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Shelley was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Smith.

She is survived by her husband, James Edward Roy; daughters, Heather Roy, Jenna Sherwood husband, James and Lauren Roy and husband, Tyler; father, James B. Smith; grandchildren, Aden, Braedon and Wilhelm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 514 Daniels St #109 Raleigh, NC 27605.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at: thomasfuneral.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now