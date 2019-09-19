|
Shelley M. Mackie
Warren - Mackie, Shelley M. age 60 September 2019 - Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Halina Mackie. Dearest sister of Dena (Greg) Mackie-Sherburn, Mark Mackie, Christina (Ted) Jackson, and Curtis (Diane) Mackie. Shelley was the cherished aunt of Adam Sherburn, Jordan Sherburn, Evan Sherburn, Amy Houston, Robyn Hamilton, Megan, Eric, and great-aunt to Jackson "Jack". Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019, 9am until the time of the Funeral Services at 12 Noon, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 Mile) in Warren. To honor Shelley's life please take a moment to celebrate and enjoy your own life as much as Shelley enjoyed a good celebration. Please share memories www.Temrowski.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 19, 2019