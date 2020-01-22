|
|
Shirley Ann Andrews
Age 81. January 21, 2020
Wife of the late Robert. Dear sister of the late Lillian Verbanac & Michael J. Verbanac. Step-mother of Darren Scott Andrews & Mark Andrews. Beloved aunt of Michael A. Verbanac. Step-grandmother of many. Also survived by many dear friends and family. Longtime member of Grace Baptist Church in Livonia. Memorial Service at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, 43300 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, Mi, Sat. Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 am, main chapel.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020