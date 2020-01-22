Services
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens
43300 W 12 Mile Rd
Novi, MI
Shirley Ann Andrews

Shirley Ann Andrews Obituary
Shirley Ann Andrews

Age 81. January 21, 2020

Wife of the late Robert. Dear sister of the late Lillian Verbanac & Michael J. Verbanac. Step-mother of Darren Scott Andrews & Mark Andrews. Beloved aunt of Michael A. Verbanac. Step-grandmother of many. Also survived by many dear friends and family. Longtime member of Grace Baptist Church in Livonia. Memorial Service at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, 43300 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, Mi, Sat. Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 am, main chapel.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
