Services
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551

Shirley Anne Engels


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Anne Engels Obituary
Shirley Anne Engels

Dexter - Shirley Anne Engels of Dexter, Michigan, formerly of Grosse Pointe Farms, age 88, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Hartland Health Care Center in Ann Arbor. She was born October 2, 1931, in Detroit, the daughter of Ludger & Ruth Cecelia (Cushman) St. Arnaud.

Shirley graduated from Denby High School in Detroit in 1949. She loved to go boating on the Great Lakes and Lake St. Clair with her husband. She was a member of St. Stephen & St. Philip Episcopal Church in Detroit, and later Bethesda Church in Detroit. Most of all, she was a loving and devoted mother.

On September 29, 1950, she married Gilbert John Engels, and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2014. Survivors include two sons, Gregory (Carol) Engels of Richmond, Christopher Engels of St. Clair Shores; three daughters, Linda Engels of Harper Woods, Patti (Martin) Redick of Dexter, Sue (Brian) Dooms of Grosse Pointe Farms; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbert St. Arnaud and a sister, Ernestine St. Arnaud.

Services for Mrs. Engels will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Bouvier Rescue League. Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cole Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -