Shirley Anne Engels
Dexter - Shirley Anne Engels of Dexter, Michigan, formerly of Grosse Pointe Farms, age 88, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Hartland Health Care Center in Ann Arbor. She was born October 2, 1931, in Detroit, the daughter of Ludger & Ruth Cecelia (Cushman) St. Arnaud.
Shirley graduated from Denby High School in Detroit in 1949. She loved to go boating on the Great Lakes and Lake St. Clair with her husband. She was a member of St. Stephen & St. Philip Episcopal Church in Detroit, and later Bethesda Church in Detroit. Most of all, she was a loving and devoted mother.
On September 29, 1950, she married Gilbert John Engels, and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2014. Survivors include two sons, Gregory (Carol) Engels of Richmond, Christopher Engels of St. Clair Shores; three daughters, Linda Engels of Harper Woods, Patti (Martin) Redick of Dexter, Sue (Brian) Dooms of Grosse Pointe Farms; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbert St. Arnaud and a sister, Ernestine St. Arnaud.
Services for Mrs. Engels will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Bouvier Rescue League. Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020