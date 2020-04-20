|
Shirley Eileen Zimmerman
formerly of Dearborn - Shirley Eileen Zimmerman, 92, formerly of Dearborn, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a brief hospitalization for COVID-19 virus at Providence Park Hospital, Novi MI. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Frederick Harold Zimmerman. Shirley was born on March 7,1928 in River Rouge, MI, daughter of the late Joseph Joy and Margaret Rae (Campbell) Johnston. She grew up in River Rouge but lived in Dearborn her entire adult life. She graduated from River Rouge High School and went on to work the majority her life in secretarial and administrative assistant positions for US Gypsum Co., Kenyon and Eckhardt Advertising Agency, and Ford Motor Company. Work was a big part of her life, and she derived much satisfaction from it. She worked at Ford Motor for 18 years, before retiring at age 67 in 1995. Family and travel were the focus of Shirley's time after retirement. She loved music, a good book, and the enjoyment she got from meticulously planning trips for her grandchildren, the entire family, and outings with her sisters. She was a loving and selfless mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by her 5 children and their spouses: Carolyn and Mark Ragon of Saline, Nancy and Vic Zambardi of Troy, Jim Zimmerman of Canton, John Zimmerman of South Rockwood, and Terri and Tom Blaetterlein of Dearborn. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, as well as sisters Sheila Little of Saline, and Marilyn Moody of Brighton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rae Johnston of Missoula, MT. There will be no funeral service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a yet to be determined date. Memorial contributions in her name may be made out to the . To sign Shirley's guestbook or to leave a memory, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020