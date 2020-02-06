|
|
Shirley J. Patterson
- - SHIRLEY J. PATTERSON, FEBRUARY 5, 2020, AGE 94. Survived by many loving family members in Michigan and Texas. Dear friend of Connie Bayma and Karen Sarb (Jim). Second aunt of Kathleen and Sarah (Kate). Second great-aunt of Michael and Maria. Shirley retired in 1988 from Comerica Bank after over 40 years of dedicated employment. Private services are being held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to a .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020