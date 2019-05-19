|
|
Shirley Jane Derewitz
Romeo - Shirley Jane Derewitz, age 91, of Romeo, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. She was born September 2, 1927 in Detroit, the daughter of Charles and Jessie (Girard) Goad. She married her beloved husband Jerome J. Derewitz February 20, 1954 in Redford. Shirley was a member of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, but, most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by beloved children Cynthia (William) Lane of Aldie, Virginia, James (Lori) of Dryden, Joseph (Janet) of Capac and John of Almont, adored grandchildren Jennifer Lane of Vail, Colorado and Sarah Lane of Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerome and siblings Gloria Jean and Charles.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Sunday, from 2:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Clement of Rome, Catholic Church in Romeo. Burial will be made at Bruce Armada Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Muir Funeral Home.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019