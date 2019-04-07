|
Shirley Jean Stadler
Formerly of Michigan - Shirley Jean Stadler, nee Leschke, ended her earthly journey on April 1 at the age of 91. She was intelligent, warm, beautiful, generous, loving and happy to the very end. She formed deep and lifelong friendships with a remarkable number of schoolmates, fellow congregants, neighbors, and colleagues. Shirley led a life of purpose and service to her family and friends, church, community, state and nation. She met Carl through her church youth group and delayed college in order to marry and raise her family. She then earned her bachelors degree with honors in political science from Oakland University/Michigan State and shifted her focus to civics. A moderate (Milliken) Republican, she served on a long list of local and state committees and caucuses, with highlights being her years as a Farmington Hills planning commissioner, and as a delegate to the 1980 Republican National Convention. Shirley later pursued a career in real estate sales while attending to the needs of her aging parents. For years she and Carl had maintained a vacation home in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and after Carl retired they built a new home there and relocated to enjoy golf and a host of new friends and wonderful neighbors. Health issues necessitated their return to Michigan and into the continuing care community of Fox Run in Novi, which Shirley regarded as another opportunity to make new friends, and she did. After Carl's passing, Shirley was relocated to California to be near her daughter, residing in the perfect small board and care home with kind and affectionate live-in caregivers. During her frequent wheelchair rides through the neighborhood with her daughter, Shirley made even more new friends. Preceding Shirley in death were her husband, Carl, and son, Gordon. Surviving her are her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Stadler and Thomas Fredericks, of Corona del Mar, California, as well as her sister, Sally Cunningham, and a large extended family of generations of nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved each of them with all her heart. Donations may be made in her memory to the or any that benefits children or education. Visitation Tuesday, April 9, 2-8 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btwn 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) Downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Graveside service Wednesday, April 10, 11 am at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. heeney-sundqist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019