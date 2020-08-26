1/1
Shirley L. Donaghue
Shirley L. Donaghue

Warren - August 26, 2020, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Cherished companion of Gene Geisz. Dearest mother of Sherry (Linden) Calder, Michael (Mary), Patti (the late Ronald) Thrash, and Linda (Joe) Donohoe. Loving grandmother of Justin, Dr. Jason (Carrie), Jeffrey (Stacy), and Michael Donaghue; Katy Thrash, Olivia (fiance Reed Testy) Mariani, Sophie Mariani, and Amelia Donohoe; and great grandmother of Emerson, Duke, Eviana, and Eli. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Interment White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, MI. Please note masks or face coverings are required in the building. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
