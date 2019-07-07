|
|
Shirley Rayburn
Westland - Passed away on July 4 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Boyden. Loving mother of Lynne (Charles) Hagmann, Sherryl (Rob), and Craig. Dear grandmother of Stefanie (Sean) Morphy and Nicole (Scott) Wagner and great grandmother of Joshua, C.J., and Kaitlyn. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Road (at Joy Rd.). Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019