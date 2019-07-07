Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
(734) 522-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rayburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Rayburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Rayburn Obituary
Shirley Rayburn

Westland - Passed away on July 4 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Boyden. Loving mother of Lynne (Charles) Hagmann, Sherryl (Rob), and Craig. Dear grandmother of Stefanie (Sean) Morphy and Nicole (Scott) Wagner and great grandmother of Joshua, C.J., and Kaitlyn. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Road (at Joy Rd.). Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now