Shirley Rockentine, age 88, May 11, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Bruce Rockentine. Loving mother of Crystal (John) Dharte and Owen (Winnie) Rockentine. Cherished grandmother of Andrea Dharte, Amy (Robert) Trombley II, John M. Dharte, Katherine (John) Masterson, Nicole (Dr. Michael Holmes II) Rockentine, and Patricia Rockentine. Great-grandmother of Robert Trombley III, Oliver Trombley, Beatrice Masterson, and the late Gregory Masterson. Sister to the late Jack and the late Patrick Stone. Sister-in-law of Beverly Stone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services have been held.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.