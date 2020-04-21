|
Shirley Schreidell
Shirley Schreidell, 96, died on April 17, 2020.
The youngest daughter of Hymen and Rachel Kaczka , she spent most of her life in the metro Detroit area. A highly regarded English teacher in the Detroit Public Schools for more than 30 years, Shirley loved teaching as much as her students loved learning from her.
Shirley's greatest loves, besides her son and family, were opera, ballet and literature. She traveled throughout Europe in order to attend opera performances, seeing Luciano Pavarotti in person at least a dozen times, both in Europe and in New York. She was an avid consumer of books, amassing a very large collection of classic and modern literature, and biographies. In her younger years she was a great letter writer, writing and receiving responses from movie and opera stars as varied as Laurence Olivier, Pavarotti and many, many others.
Shirley was also a die-hard sports fan. She loved football, basketball, baseball as well as hockey. She could quote statistics, and could hold a conversation about sports teams and individual players with anyone for hours.
Shirley was blessed with a wonderful memory until the end, and was a great storyteller, especially regarding her immediate family. A vivacious red head, she highly valued her friends, and they her. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Family members include:
Beloved son Robert Rubinstein. Cherished great aunt of Michael (Maria) Fox, Karen (Rick) Halberg, Debbie Horwitz, Nancy Shayne, Patti Shayne, Denise (Phillip Rivers) Solis, Ryan and Randy Riley. Aunt to Jane Shayne, Rochelle Riley, Sherwin Maslowe and Rochelle Kessler. She was also survived by numerous great, great, great nieces and nephews. SERVICES AND INTERMENT WERE HELD. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED WITH HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543.1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020