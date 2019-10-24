Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Loving wife, for 77 years, of Robert Schweiger. Dear mother of Rochelle (Saul) Lenhoff, Louise (Dr. Steven) Spector and the late Charles Schweiger. Loving grandmother of Adrienne Lenhoff, Adam Lenhoff, Ben Spector, Sam (Glenn Greilsamer) Spector. Adoring great-grandmother of Hannah Wise and August Spector. Born in Detroit in 1923 to Harry and Esther Friedman. Predeceased by brother Alvin (Carmen) Friedman, and by sister Ruth (Bernie Elson and Lyle Hirshfield) Elson Hirshfield. SERVICES SUNDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
