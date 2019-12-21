|
|
Sidney Bedrosian
Died December 18, 2019, age 88. Born Setrak Bedrosian, son of Aghajan and Shenorig (Moroukian) Bedrosian. Brother of Virginia, Helen, Rose and Ara. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Dearest father of Daniel (Coleen) Bedrosian, Jeanette (Greg) Balaze, and the late Julianne Bedrosian. Grandfather of Tanya, Kathleen, Stephen, Leah, and Sean. Great grandfather of Mackenzie. Retired toolmaker from GM Hydramatic. Avid runner with the BBC Striders of Belleville, MI. Recent resident of Canton, MI. Cremation burial will occur in Manchester, MI. Contributions suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or World Wildlife Fund.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019