Sidney David Jeffe
Tucson - Sidney David Jeffe, 91, passed away in Tucson on December 21, 2018 with his family by his side. Raised in Chicago where he was born on May 6, 1927 to Adele (neé Berenson) and Jack I. Jeffe, Sidney served in the United States Army during and after World War II in Japan and Korea. He was part of the first military group to enter Nagasaki after the dropping of the atomic bomb. Pursuing a career in engineering, Sidney was the first in his family to obtain a college degree, earning a B.S. ME in 1950 from Illinois Institute of Technology. He would later receive an M.A.E. in 1952 from Chrysler Institute of Engineering and an M.B. in 1967 from Carnegie Mellon Institute of Technology.
After graduating from Illinois Tech, he joined Chrysler Corporation in Michigan, the state in which he lived for the next 60 years. At Chrysler, Sidney (shown in photo above in 1978) was an automotive engineer and corporate executive for 30 years and became Vice President of Engineering and Research. He was also awarded several patents related to the torqueflite transmission and advanced braking. Later in his career, he held positions at Ohio State University as an adjunct professor of engineering and as Director of its Automotive Testing Facility, and would subsequently serve as Senior Vice President of Sheller Globe Corporation.
Sidney was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lorraine R. (neé Lashkowitz) Jeffe, and is survived by his son, Robert A. Jeffe, his daughter, Leslie A. Jeffe, a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Jeffe, a granddaughter, Alison E. Walsh, a grandson, Peter E. Jeffe, a son-in-law, James T. Walsh, and two great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held in May. Contributions in memory of Sidney may be made to the Sidney D. Jeffe Leadership Scholarship Fund at Illinois Institute of Technology.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019