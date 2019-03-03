Services
Clearwater Beach - Sidney Jay Kovinsky, 84, of Clearwater Beach, formerly of Detroit, MI, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born to the late Benjamin and Jewel Kovinsky on August 5, 1934. Sid graduated from Wayne State University where he received a Business Degree. He had a wonderful aptitude and passion for fashionable men's clothing, spent his career in the men's apparel industry, and was Executive Vice President of merchandising for Hughes & Hatcher. Beloved husband of Julia, loving father of Cheryl, Leslie and the late Bruce, the family relocated to Clearwater Florida in June of 1981. Sid and Julia were married for nearly 45 years and are grandparents to Bradley and Spencer. Sid also leaves behind loving nieces Rose Fenster (Buddy) and Lisa Harris, as well as great nieces, great nephews, and numerous friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4th at 2:00 p.m. at David Gross Funeral Home, 830 North Belcher Road, Clearwater. Interment will follow at Curlew Hills Cemetery, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, immediately followed by a shiva minyan at the home of Cheryl Mercuris, 1746 Santa Barbara Drive, Dunedin. A second shiva minyan will be held there Monday evening at 7:00 p.m.

Donations in Sid's memory would be appreciated to the , Congregation Beth Shalom and SunCoast Hospice. Online guestbook at davidcgross.com. David C. Gross Funeral Homes, Clearwater FL.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 3, 2019
