Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Sidney Kelly Obituary
Sidney Kelly

Bloomfiled Hills - Sidney Kelly, age 97, passed away on June 8, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service will be held on June 22nd at 11:00 AM at Christ Church Cranbrook; located at 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Sid was born in 1922 in Manhattan, NY. He served as a First Lieutenant in the Air Corps in WW II; received his undergraduate degree from Columbia College, and then his law degree from the Columbia University Law School in New York City. He spent most of his career at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI. In 1987 he retired as the Secretary and Associate General Counsel of Ford Motor Company. Prior to Ford, he was Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary of Wheeling Steel Corporation. Early in his career he was appointed by Thomas Dewey, Governor of New York, as a law assistant on the Governor's counsel; and was Administrative Assistant to U.S. Senator Jacob Javits. In his free time, he was also an avid sailor and amateur photographer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion "Cece" Steele Kelly; and is survived by their two children John (Maura) Kelly and Ann Kelly; their three grandchildren Michael (Amy), Patrick and Raymond; and their great-grandchildren, Charles, Henry, Alfred, and George.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Salvation Army.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 12, 2019
