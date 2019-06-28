Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Clinton Valley Assembly of God
33857 S. Gratiot Ave
Clinton Township, MI
Sigfrid Eugene Anderson


1927 - 2019
Sigfrid Eugene Anderson
Sigfrid Eugene Anderson

Detroit - Born 2/17/27 died 6/25/19

Beloved husband of Joyce for over 70 years.

Sigfrid is survived by 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 22 great-grand children.

A life-long educator, Sigfrid's faith in Jesus informed every aspect of his life.

He was a strong, gentle, loyal and generous family man who led by example, and he is dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at Clinton Valley Assembly of God on Sunday, 6/30/19 at 3 pm.

33857 S. Gratiot Ave Clinton Township, MI 48035

In lieu of flowers, donations to Assembly of God World Missions are appreciated.

give.agwm.org



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 28, 2019
