Sigfrid Eugene Anderson
Detroit - Born 2/17/27 died 6/25/19
Beloved husband of Joyce for over 70 years.
Sigfrid is survived by 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 22 great-grand children.
A life-long educator, Sigfrid's faith in Jesus informed every aspect of his life.
He was a strong, gentle, loyal and generous family man who led by example, and he is dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Clinton Valley Assembly of God on Sunday, 6/30/19 at 3 pm.
33857 S. Gratiot Ave Clinton Township, MI 48035
In lieu of flowers, donations to Assembly of God World Missions are appreciated.
give.agwm.org
