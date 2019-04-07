|
|
Solange Latif
Kauai, HI - Solange Latif, January 11, 1929- March 24, 2019, 90, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family in Kauai, HI.
Known by many names —Soli, Sonia, Zuzu, Mom, Nona, Meme. Born & raised in Egypt, she immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1968. While working and raising her children, at 56 Solange graduated nursing school with English as her fourth language & began her career at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI & retired at Wilcox Hospital in Kauai, HI in 1989. She was loved by her family, friends, patients, coworkers. Solange was preceded in death by sister Lillian, husband Khamis, son Omar, & granddaughter Margo. She is survived by her children Magda (Michael) Latif-Sterioff, Mona (Mark) Hampton, Magdi (Sheree) Latif; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 7 siblings, many nieces & nephews. Private services were held at Kilauea Japanese Cemetery in Kauai, HI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019