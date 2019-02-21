|
|
Sommer G. Goszewski
- - Sommer G. Goszewski passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at the age of 23. Beloved daughter of Marika and late father, Nathan Goszewski. Loving sister of Ava Kerr and step daughter of Michael Kerr. She is survived by her paternal grandparents, Roy and Kathy Goszewski, great aunt, Marie Duffy and great aunt, Sylvia Nagorski, uncle Neal (Courtney) Goszewski, uncle Paul Melnyk, aunt Natalie Goszewski, aunt Adriana (Todd) Dempsey. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Ivan and Gunta Melnyk and uncle, Eric Melnyk. She is also survived by numerous family members along with many, many dear friends.
Sommer was a fighter with a big heart and she will be greatly missed. The family appreciates the years of concern, kind words and prayers.
Per her wishes, Sommer will be cremated and a private memorial held at a later date. Sommer's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated and may be made on the GoFundMe.com web site under her name.
I know that I will be thankful for every second of my life
Even if every millisecond is the worst
Because I know that for every moment, day, year, eternity,
or even millisecond
I am not alone
- Sommer Goszewski, September 13, 2011 - 7:36pm
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 21, 2019