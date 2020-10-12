Sonja Fagan

Sonja FaganOn October 17, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, a fiery Italian comet entered Earth's orbit in the form of one Sonja Bruna Angelina Dalla Vecchia. For nearly 82 vibrant years, Sonja lived a life full of love, generosity, and passion. She married the love of her life, Hugh Fagan, a worthy Irish American lad in the summer of 1965, and remained faithfully wed for a remarkable 55 years. Their union was a permanent bond, strengthened by the creation of a beautiful family. Between 1969 and 1972, Sonja gave birth to four loving children: Shawn (1969); Elizabeth (1971) and twins Catherine and Damian (1972). Sonja was a doting and dedicated mother who was also graced with five adoring grandchildren; twins Hadley and Morgan Fagan (2002); Ava Corrington (2008); Grayson Corrington (2010); and Camille Poulain (2014).Sonja's life was a rich tapestry filled with music, travel, family and food. Her flame burned ever so brightly for over eight decades, including over thirty years of employment at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan. She is survived by her sister Mary Depoli (1924), loving husband Hugh, her four children, five grandchildren and a large extended family. Sonja peacefully returned to the cosmos on Thursday, October 8, 2020, surrounded by love and light—the very gifts she shared with us for her lifetime.Donations on behalf of Sonja can be made to Yellow Ladybugs, an Australian-based non-profit organization dedicated to the happiness, success and celebration of autistic girls and women. Donations can be made at the following link: