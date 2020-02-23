Services
Sophia Zembrzuski Obituary
Sophia Zembrzuski

- - Sophia peacefully entered into eternal life on Febraury 21, 2020. Sophia was a devoted and loving wife of Zinon for over 69 years. She was the dedicated mother of Michael, Susan Roginski (the late Edward), Dennis (Cynthia), and Lori Ann Urbaniak (Richard). Sophia enjoyed spending time with her 7 grandchildren: Stephanie Dolan (Dan), Nicholas Zembrzuski, Edward Roginski, Michael Zembrzuski, Brett Roginski, Nicole Urbaniak, and Rachel Urbaniak. She especially loved playing with her two great grandchildren: Daniel and Wyatt. Also survived by her sister Lillian. Family will receive friends from 2-8pm with Rosary at 7pm on Thursday, February 27, at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). 248-689-0700. Funeral Mass at 9:30am on Friday, February 28, at St. Rene Goupil Parish, 35955 Ryan Rd., Sterling Heights. Visitation at church begins at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Donation can be made by mail (1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, Ml 48207), phone (313-579-2100) or online (https://www.cskdetroit.org/more-than-about-food/) in memory of Sophia Zembrzuski.

View Obituary and Share Memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
