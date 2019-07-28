Resources
Sophie Gravelle Obituary
Warren - Sophie Gravelle 92, formerly of Warren and Shelby, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away July 22, 2019. She was the glue that held the family together, was an avid golfer, bowler, bingo player, casino goer, and had a green thumb with many beautiful plants. She leaves behind her 2 sons David (Karen), and Thomas (Laurie), her daughter Susan Jensen and son Robert M. Gravelle preceded her death. She also leaves 5 grandsons, 1 deceased grandson, 1 granddaughter and 3 great-granddaughters. She will be greatly missed.

She will be laid to rest at the White Chapel cemetery in Troy. A private family burial to follow.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019
