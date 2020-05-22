Sr. Margaret Mary (Louis Gillet) Lorenger
Sr. Margaret Mary (Louis Gillet) Lorenger, IHM age 96, died May 20, 2020. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in the IHM Motherhouse Chapel in Monroe, MI. Memorials to the IHM Retirement Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Inc. (734)241-9300.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.