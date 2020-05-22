Sr. Margaret Mary (Louis Gillet) Lorenger
Sr. Margaret Mary (Louis Gillet) Lorenger

Sr. Margaret Mary (Louis Gillet) Lorenger, IHM age 96, died May 20, 2020. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in the IHM Motherhouse Chapel in Monroe, MI. Memorials to the IHM Retirement Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Inc. (734)241-9300.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
