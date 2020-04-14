|
Sr. Mary Estelle Printz
Printz, Sr. Mary Estelle, April 12, 2020, A private burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. A celebration of Sister Mary Estelle's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent located at 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, Michigan. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund. www.howepeterson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020