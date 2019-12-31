Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Sr. Mary Fidelis Szymkowiak

Szymkowiak, Sr. Mary Fidelis. Dec 30, 2019. Funeral mass Thursday, January 2nd at 11:00 a.m. following the morning prayer service at 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. viewing at the Felician Convent, 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia. Viewing at the convent Wednesday 2-4 p.m. followed by a rosary and a sharing of memories. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, (313) 561-1500. Memorial contributions may be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund. www.howe-peterson.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
