Sr. Mary Madeleine
Sr. Mary Madeleine, May 10, 2020. A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. A celebration of Sister Mary Madeleine's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent located at 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, Michigan. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund. www.howepeterson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.