Sr. Mary Madeleine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Mary Madeleine

Sr. Mary Madeleine, May 10, 2020. A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. A celebration of Sister Mary Madeleine's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent located at 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, Michigan. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund. www.howepeterson.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Felician Sisters Convent
Send Flowers
Burial
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved