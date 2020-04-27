|
Sr. Victoria Indyk
INDYK, Sr. Victoria Marie. April 26, 2020. A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. A celebration of Sister Victoria Marie's life will be held at a future date at the Felician Sisters Convent located at 36800 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia, Michigan. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020